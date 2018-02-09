International News 24/7

 

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-09

Iraq: Kirkuk residents adjust to life under rule of Baghdad

Last September, the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq went ahead with a controversial independence referendum, despite fierce opposition from Baghdad. But just three weeks after the resounding vote in favour of independence, the Iraqi army was deployed to reclaim disputed areas held by Kurdish peshmerga fighters since 2014, including the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. Our correspondents returned to the multi-ethnic city to find out how its diverse citizens feel about life under the rule of Baghdad.

A programme prepared by Ellen Gainsford and Elise Duffau.

By Oriane VERDIER , Simona FOLTYN

Our guests

Julien THERON

Security and conflicts analyst; Lecturer at Sciences Po

2018-02-08 France

The long road to justice for France's Moroccan rail workers

France's state-owned rail operator SNCF has been found guilty of discriminating against Moroccan workers and ordered to pay €170 million in compensation to more than 800 men....

Read more

2018-02-07 Americas

Haiti braces for mass return of migrants from US

In November 2017, the Trump administration announced it would end a programme that has allowed tens of thousands of Haitians to live and work in the US since a devastating...

Read more

2018-02-06 Corsica

Corsican students dream of greater autonomy for their island

As French President Emmanuel Macron makes his first official visit to Corsica, we report on those demanding greater autonomy for the island. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Clifford and...

Read more

2018-02-05 Sport

France's thriving American football scene

Today's headlines in the US are dominated by the result of the Super Bowl. But did you know that American football is thriving here in France? Last year, Team France even won...

Read more

