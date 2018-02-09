Latest update : 2018-02-09
Iraq: Kirkuk residents adjust to life under rule of Baghdad
Last September, the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq went ahead with a controversial independence referendum, despite fierce opposition from Baghdad. But just three weeks after the resounding vote in favour of independence, the Iraqi army was deployed to reclaim disputed areas held by Kurdish peshmerga fighters since 2014, including the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. Our correspondents returned to the multi-ethnic city to find out how its diverse citizens feel about life under the rule of Baghdad.
A programme prepared by Ellen Gainsford and Elise Duffau.
Our guests
Julien THERON
Security and conflicts analyst; Lecturer at Sciences Po