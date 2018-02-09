International News 24/7

 

Sports

What you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics

© Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP | The 23rd Winter Olympics are set to be the coldest in history.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-09

What is Korean sport diplomacy? Why are Russian athletes competing as neutrals? And how will Olympic first-timers Nigeria and Eritrea fare? We take a look at some of the big stories as the 2018 Winter Olympics got under way on Friday.

North and South Korea marched together under the unification flag and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shared a historic handshake with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as the 2018 Winter Olympics opened in a spirit of reconciliation on Friday in Pyeongchang.

Click on the player above to watch our special programme on the 23rd Winter Olympics.

Date created : 2018-02-09

