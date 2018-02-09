International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Record number of African countries take part in Winter Olympics

Read more

FOCUS

Iraq: Kirkuk residents adjust to life under rule of Baghdad

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Let the Games begin: Winter Olympics kicks off in PyeongChang (Part 2)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Let the Games begin: Winter Olympics kicks off in PyeongChang (Part 1)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Saving France's city centres: How to lure back locals?

Read more

ENCORE!

Short and sweet: Clermont-Ferrand's film festival draws an international crowd

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Breeding the best: Normandy's racehorses

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The victims of China’s forced disappearances

Read more

#TECH 24

Cleaning up the universe of its space junk

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-02-09

Video: The victims of China’s forced disappearances

© France 24

In China, the authorities go to great lengths to control civil society, even resorting to forced disappearances. Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, political opponents have gone missing every month. Sometimes without any form of judicial process, they are sent to secret prisons where they remain locked up for months or even years, without anyone ever finding out what happened to them. FRANCE 24 investigates China’s forced disappearances.

On July 9, 2015, nearly 300 lawyers and human rights activists were arrested, interrogated and imprisoned in China. Some ended up in "black jails": untraceable places, completely cut off from the outside world, where they were detained in secret.

This massive purge, targeting all those who denounced and challenged the authoritarian excesses of the Chinese Communist Party, was called the “709 incident”. According to some experts, it was Beijing’s worst crackdown on civil society since the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, 1989.

Since then, some of the "709 incident" activists have been released, but other dissidents have faced the ire of the Chinese authorities, sometimes even beyond its borders.

After a three-month investigation, several victims of these purges, family members of those missing and some of the few remaining pro-democracy activists in China agreed to speak to us on camera. They recounted the abductions, harassment and torture that they have been subjected to.

FRANCE 24 brings you the harrowing story of the missing people and activists that Xi Jinping’s China is so keen to silence.

By Antoine VÉDEILHÉ , Charlie WANG , Vivien WONG , Angélique FORGET

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-02-02 Europe

Video: Crossing the Alps with Guinean migrants on a perilous journey

Since last summer, more migrants have been trying to cross the frozen plains of the Col de l'Échelle mountain pass in the Alps in a bid to reach France from Italy. In 2016 only a...

Read more

2018-01-26 France

Video: French Guiana battles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

In Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, French Guiana's second-largest city, one in three residents is foreign and often there illegally. To reach this South American region of overseas...

Read more

2018-01-19 Iraq

Exclusive: On the frontline with Shiite militias in Iraq

In December 2017, the Iraqi government announced with great fanfare the "official end of the war against the Islamic State group". The announcement marked the end of three years...

Read more

2018-01-11 Americas

Video: Inside the deadly US opioid crisis

Opioids kill more people than they cure. Every day in the United States, some 140 people die from taking opioids - addictive opiate-based drugs. They’ve become the leading cause...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility