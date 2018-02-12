International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-13

Video: War in Ukraine drags on, three years after peace deal

In eastern Ukraine, the conflict drags on, despite the signature of a peace deal three years ago. Parts of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk are still occupied by Russian-backed separatists. Last year, around 190 Ukrainian soldiers and 85 civilians were killed, according to the army. Ukraine recently passed a law officially designating Russia as an aggressor and occupier. But many of those living in the war zone are highly critical of the government in Kiev. Our correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by François Wibaux, Laura Burloux and Claire Pryde.

By Gulliver CRAGG

