Latest update : 2018-02-13
Video: War in Ukraine drags on, three years after peace deal
In eastern Ukraine, the conflict drags on, despite the signature of a peace deal three years ago. Parts of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk are still occupied by Russian-backed separatists. Last year, around 190 Ukrainian soldiers and 85 civilians were killed, according to the army. Ukraine recently passed a law officially designating Russia as an aggressor and occupier. But many of those living in the war zone are highly critical of the government in Kiev. Our correspondent reports.
A programme prepared by François Wibaux, Laura Burloux and Claire Pryde.