ENCORE!

Music show: Elise LeGrow, Dita Von Teese & the 'Black Panther' soundtrack

TALKING EUROPE

Slovakia's Europe minister on Bratislava's place in the EU and migrant quotas

TALKING EUROPE

Equally European: Protecting the EU's minorities

BUSINESS DAILY

French PM touts business-friendly reforms at Middle East summit

THE INTERVIEW

The devastating impact of climate change on Niger and Mali

IN THE PRESS

France wins first gold medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

IN THE PRESS

'Time's up' for Zuma as ANC meets to decide his fate

EYE ON AFRICA

Record number of African countries take part in Winter Olympics

FOCUS

Iraq: Kirkuk residents adjust to life under rule of Baghdad

Sports

Scottish police question French rugby players over suspected brawl

© Christophe Simon, AFP | Scotland defeated France 32-26 at Murrayfield on Sunday

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-12

Members of the French rugby union squad which lost to Scotland on Sunday are being "interviewed by Scottish authorities" after reports they had been involved in a brawl, the French federation (FFR) said on Monday.

"The FFR confirms that some players are being interviewed by the Scottish authorities. We are waiting for more information," the FFR said on Twitter.

According to British and French media, a plane carrying the French team home was blocked on the tarmac by police as it prepared to take off from Edinburgh on Monday and players were taken off to be questioned over a suspected fight during the night.

A report in Scotland's Herald newspaper said members of the squad were held by police following reports of an incident in an Edinburgh bar following Scotland's 32-26 victory over France at the city's Murrayfield ground.

According to the French rugby website Rugbyrama, the incident took place as a group of players were leaving Edinburgh's Tiger Lily bar.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-12

