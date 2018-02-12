Scottish police question French rugby players over suspected brawl

Members of the French rugby union squad which lost to Scotland on Sunday are being "interviewed by Scottish authorities" after reports they had been involved in a brawl, the French federation (FFR) said on Monday.

"The FFR confirms that some players are being interviewed by the Scottish authorities. We are waiting for more information," the FFR said on Twitter.

According to British and French media, a plane carrying the French team home was blocked on the tarmac by police as it prepared to take off from Edinburgh on Monday and players were taken off to be questioned over a suspected fight during the night.

A report in Scotland's Herald newspaper said members of the squad were held by police following reports of an incident in an Edinburgh bar following Scotland's 32-26 victory over France at the city's Murrayfield ground.

According to the French rugby website Rugbyrama, the incident took place as a group of players were leaving Edinburgh's Tiger Lily bar.

