THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-02-13

Syria's White Helmets: 'We had 400 casualties last week'

Since their creation in 2011, the Syrian voluntary rescue workers known as the White Helmets have been credited with saving thousands of lives. And as they pull people from the rubble, they have been documenting what they see - including footage of a notorious chemical attack that UN war crimes investigators blame on the Syrian regime. Abdulrahman Almawwas, a spokesman for the White Helmets, sat down with FRANCE 24 at a time when fighting is escalating on several fronts in Syria's civil war.

"The last week was one of the worst weeks we faced during the last six years," Syrian White Helmets spokesman Abdulrahman Almawwas told FRANCE 24. "During the last week, we had 400 casualties just in Eastern Ghouta [a besieged area near the capital Damascus]. One hundred of them were children."

>> On France24.com: Macron urges Putin to act as Syrian strikes kill more than 200 near Damascus

 

By Douglas HERBERT

Archives

2018-02-10 Africa

The devastating impact of climate change on Niger and Mali

The Azawak valley, a Florida-sized area spread over Mali and Niger, used to have the best pastoral lands in West Africa. But with climate change, people are either dying of...

Read more

2018-02-07 Iran

Iran 'committed to staying' in nuclear deal, deputy minister says

Mohammad Khazaei is Iran's deputy finance minister and former ambassador to the United Nations. He is in Europe to promote investment in Iran amid tensions with the Trump...

Read more

2018-02-07 Middle East

'Unprecedented crisis' after US freezes Palestinian funding

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known by its acronym UNRWA, says the "abrupt" decision by the Trump administration to withhold funding has provoked an...

Read more

2018-02-02 Asia-pacific

Former top US diplomat: Trump is right on Afghanistan, wrong on Pakistan

Career US diplomat Ryan Crocker served as ambassador to both Afghanistan and Pakistan. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he hailed the decision by the Trump administration to stay...

Read more

