Syria's White Helmets: 'We had 400 casualties last week'

Since their creation in 2011, the Syrian voluntary rescue workers known as the White Helmets have been credited with saving thousands of lives. And as they pull people from the rubble, they have been documenting what they see - including footage of a notorious chemical attack that UN war crimes investigators blame on the Syrian regime. Abdulrahman Almawwas, a spokesman for the White Helmets, sat down with FRANCE 24 at a time when fighting is escalating on several fronts in Syria's civil war.

"The last week was one of the worst weeks we faced during the last six years," Syrian White Helmets spokesman Abdulrahman Almawwas told FRANCE 24. "During the last week, we had 400 casualties just in Eastern Ghouta [a besieged area near the capital Damascus]. One hundred of them were children."

By Douglas HERBERT