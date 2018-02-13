International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Kim Jong Un praises South Korea's 'impressive and sincere' Olympic welcome

© KCNA via KNS / AFP | This photo taken on February 10, 2018 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) welcoming North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong at the presidential

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-13

North Korea's Kim Jong Un said it is important to boost the "warm climate of reconciliation" after meeting with the delegation that returned to the North after visiting the South for the Winter Olympics, the North's state media said on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un also expressed "satisfaction" over their visit and said efforts made by Seoul to prioritise their visit were "very impressive" including their "sincere efforts" for which he gave his gratitude, the Korean Central News Agency said.

As with North Korean media reports over the weekend, there was again no mention of the summit offer given to South Korean Moon Jae-in from Kim Jong Un via his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, who was part of the delegation.

Kim Yo Jong delivered a letter from her brother at a visit to the South's presidential Blue House on Saturday, asking Moon to visit "at his earliest convenience" to which Moon replied both Koreas should try to make conditions that would make the visit possible.

Talk of an inter-Korean summit, which would be the first since 2007 if it happened, come after months of tension between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

An exchange of fiery words between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump also ratcheted up unease on the Korean peninsula.

In Tuesday's report, Kim Jong Un gave "important instructions" for possible measures to maintain the atmosphere of conciliation and dialogue without offering more details.

Seoul said on Monday it would push ahead with its plans for reunions of family members separated by the 1950-53 Korean War in order to sustain the dialogue prompted by the North Korean delegation's visit.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-13

