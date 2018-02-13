International News 24/7

 

Africa

South Africa’s ruling ANC party orders Zuma to leave office

© Simon Maina, AFP | South African President Jacob Zuma attends the 30th African Union summit in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on January 28, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-13

South Africa's ruling ANC party confirmed Tuesday that it had decided to "recall" scandal-tainted President Jacob Zuma from office, but said no deadline had been set for him to resign.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters that Zuma had "agreed in principle to resign and had proposed time frames extending from three to six months".

Magashule said there was no deadline and that there was "continuing interaction" between party officials and Zuma.

"In its wisdom, the NEC (National Executive Committee) decided... to recall its deployee Jacob Zuma," Magashule told reporters.

"The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government."

The ANC party can "recall" the head of state, but the process is a party-level instruction and he is under no constitutional obligation to obey.

(AFP)

