International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexico: Indigenous mobile phone network transforms rural areas

Read more

FOCUS

Why Italian graduates are choosing life on the farm

Read more

ENCORE!

Robert Olen Butler: Still haunted by the Vietnam War

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Bumpy ride ahead: Will volatility become the new norm for stock markets?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Russian interference in US elections is 'a serious threat to our democracy'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Homeless pizza chef makes plea to French president

Read more

IN THE PRESS

South Africa's 'Zexit' roller coaster ride finally ends

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

A fair deal for farmers: How to make agriculture pay in 2018 & beyond? (part 1)

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French unemployment drops to lowest level since 2009

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

French raid in Mali leaves at least 10 jihadists dead

© AFP | File photo of a French army Rafale warplane on its way to Gao, northern Mali

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-15

French air power on Wednesday killed at least 10 jihadists in northeast Mali near the border with Algeria, local and foreign military sources said.

French forces on Wednesday led at least one raid near Tinzaouatene, at the Algerian border, against the terrorists,” a local Malian military source told AFP.

“There were at least 10 deaths and two vehicles were destroyed.”

An ex colonel in the Malian army who had defected, who is close to the jihadists’ leader, was killed in the raid, according to an army statement.

“This was the base of the head of the network, Iyad Ag Ghaly, at Tinzaouatene, which was the main target of the operation,” a foreign security source in Mali told AFP.

The offensive was part of France’s Operation Barkhane, active in Mali as well as four other former French colonies in west Africa Mauritania, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso.

These countries form the so-called G5 Sahel, a French-supported group that launched a joint military force to combat jihadists last year.

The Malian source said the French force had been conducting operations in northeastern Mali for several days.

A foreign military source confirmed that “several” raids had been carried out in the region on Wednesday, killing at least 10 jihadists.

Islamic extremists linked to Al-Qaeda took control of the desert north of Mali in early 2012, but were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.

However large tracts of the country remain lawless despite a peace accord signed with ethnic Tuareg leaders in mid-2015 aimed at isolating the jihadists.

On Tuesday in neighbouring Burkina Faso meanwhile, a policeman was killed and two were injured in an attack at a village near the eastern town of Fada N’Gourma, in a region that has largely escaped Islamist unrest.

The assailants’ identity was unknown.

Northern Burkina Faso has seen frequent attacks by suspected jihadists, with two police killed late last month in the town of Baraboule.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-15

  • MALI

    Gunmen launch deadly attack on Malian army base

    Read more

  • NIGER

    Macron increases aid to Niger, vows to fight terrorism in the Sahel

    Read more

  • Niger

    Anti-jihadist mission in Sahel is priority, says Macron

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility