Africa

Nobel laureate Tutu quits Oxfam ambassador role amid charity's sex scandal

© Rodger Bosch, AFP | South African retired Anglican archbishop and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu during a tea party held to mark his 85th birthday in Cape Town on October 7, 2016.

Video by Owen BARNELL

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-16

Retired archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu announced Thursday that he had quit his role as an ambassador for Oxfam after the British charity was hit by sexual misconduct allegations.

“The Archbishop is deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality involving humanitarian workers linked to the charity,” said a statement from his office in South Africa.

“He is also saddened by the impact of the allegations on the many thousands of good people who have supported Oxfam’s righteous work.”

The 86-year-old pulled out of public life in 2010 due to his advancing years but had continued to represent Oxfam even in retirement.

The statement from his office said Tutu was retiring as an Oxfam global ambassador as he withdraws from many of his public commitments.

>> The Oxfam scandal: How to keep predators away from the most vulnerable

Senegalese singer Baaba Maal and British actress Minnie Driver have also quit as Oxfam ambassadors after the scandal erupted earlier this month.

The charity has admitted to a lack of transparency over an internal investigation about the use of prostitutes by staff in Haiti, who were there to assist the country’s recovery after a 2010 earthquake.

The investigation led to the dismissal of four employees and three others being allowed to resign.

Tutu became a globally celebrated moral leader during his role in opposing white-minority apartheid rule in South Africa. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-16

  • SOUTH AFRICA

