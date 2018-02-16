International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

The revival of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Girls in Malawi victims of 'sexual cleansing' ritual

Read more

REVISITED

Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi

Read more

ENCORE!

Portrait of a (First) Lady: The Obamas unveil new paintings

Read more

#TECH 24

Coming ever closer to 'touching' sound

Read more

#THE 51%

Call the midwife: Saving the lives of women refugees

Read more

FASHION

Woolmark Prize celebrates innovation in fashion

Read more

IN THE PRESS

China rings in Lunar New Year with 'blackface and big bottoms'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Renault asks Carlos Ghosn to stay on as CEO

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Turkish court sentences six journalists to life in prison over 2016 failed coup

© AFP archive | Dozens of journalists have been arrested in Turkey since the failed coup bid in July 2016, sparking protests.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-16

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency says an Istanbul court has sentenced six Turkish journalists accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt to life in prison.

Those sentenced on Friday include Ahmet Altan, the former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper, his brother, economics professor and journalist Mehmet Altan, and prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak.

The Altan brothers were charged with giving coded messages in a television talk show a day before the abortive July 15, 2016, military coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey's highest court had ordered the release of Mehmet Altan in January but a lower court refused.

Three other defendants were also sentenced to life for trying to abolish the constitution and overthrow the government, TRT Haber television reported.

The journalists are also accused of having links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the failed coup. Gulen denies the accusation.

The defendants were charged with attempts to subvert Turkey's constitution and membership in a terror organisation.

Earlier on Friday, a Turkish court accepted an indictment seeking up to 18 years in prison for German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and released him from custody pending trial.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-16

  • GERMANY-TURKEY

    Prosecutors seek 18 years in prison for German-Turkish reporter Deniz Yucel

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Istanbul court defies top constitutional body's order to release journalists

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French journalist Loup Bureau arrives home after being released from Turkish jail

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility