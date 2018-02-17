International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

SOUTH AFRICA'S RAMAPHOSA HAILS 'NEW DAWN' IN STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A controversial Chinese New Year

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New Beginning? Ramaphosa Replaces Zuma in South Africa

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

On the green slopes: An eco-friendly revolution in French ski resorts?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The Élysée palace, France's presidential powerhouse

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Is the aviation industry free-riding on climate change efforts?

Read more

FOCUS

The revival of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Girls in Malawi victims of 'sexual cleansing' ritual

Read more

REVISITED

Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Libya marks seven years since uprising

© Mahmud Turkia, AFP | Libyans gather in Tripoli's Martyrs' Square on February 16, 2018, to celebrate a day ahead of the seventh anniversary of the Libyan revolution

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-17

Thousands of Libyans on Saturday marked the seventh anniversary of the start of protests that ousted dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rallies and concerts despite the country's political and economic morass.

In the capital Tripoli, and across many cities in the North African country, thousands packed public squares where the authorities were organising concerts and other festivities.

Libya descended into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising, with rival militias, tribes and jihadists vying for influence across the oil-rich country.

A 2015 UN-backed deal to set up the unity government in Tripoli was meant to end the turmoil.

But Libya has remained riven by divisions between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and a rival administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east.

The GNA has failed to assert its authority across the oil-rich country, which is also grappling with deadly attacks, and a migration crisis seven years since the uprising erupted.

Internationally-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj acknowledged his government's shortcomings in a televised speech on Saturday to mark the seventh anniversary, and called for national reconciliation.

"Maybe a regime has ended, but the truth is we have not managed to rid ourselves of a culture that has dominated the minds and behaviour of many people, who today are at the forefront of politics and who consider the homeland as booty," Sarraj said.

National reconciliation, he said, was key to a solution to end divisions in Libya and ease the crisis facing the country.

Sarraj also accused countries, which he did not name, of "fuelling" the Libyan conflict and called on them to stop intervening in his homeland.

In Tripoli, Libyans thronged the central Martyrs' Square waving the country's red-green-black flag.

Boy scouts marched and concerts as well as fireworks were planned as part of the festivities, which were kicked off on Friday.

"Maybe 2018 will be a good year for Libya," said Mohsen Ali, a civil servant, who brought his wife and two small children to Martyrs' Square.

"We must start the year well so that good things happen," he added.

But if some were keen on celebrating the start, seven years ago, of protests that led to the toppling and killing of Kadhafi, others took to social media to declare there was nothing worth celebrating.

Every day life is a struggle for Libyans, who face constant electricity cuts, cash shortages, a drop in the national currency and a dire public services.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-17

  • LIBYA

    Bloody clashes shut Libya's main international airport

    Read more

  • NIGER

    Macron increases aid to Niger, vows to fight terrorism in the Sahel

    Read more

  • LIBYA

    Video: 'The smugglers in Niger sell you to Libyan slave-dealers'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility