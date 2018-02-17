Video: Fleeing ethnic strife, Congolese refugees seek haven on Ugandan shores

The stream of Congolese refugees fleeing deadly ethnic conflict in Ituri province shows little sign of abating. The UN estimates that 34,000 have arrived in neighbouring Uganda so far in 2018--more than 22,000 in the past two weeks alone.

On the shores of Lake Albert, FRANCE 24 spoke with some of those fleeing ‘unliveable conditions’ in DR Congo after their eight-hour journey. Grainne Harrington and Thaïs Brouck report from Uganda.

