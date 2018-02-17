International News 24/7

 

SOUTH AFRICA'S RAMAPHOSA HAILS 'NEW DAWN' IN STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

A controversial Chinese New Year

New Beginning? Ramaphosa Replaces Zuma in South Africa

On the green slopes: An eco-friendly revolution in French ski resorts?

The Élysée palace, France's presidential powerhouse

Is the aviation industry free-riding on climate change efforts?

The revival of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line

Video: Girls in Malawi victims of 'sexual cleansing' ritual

Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi

Africa

Video: Fleeing ethnic strife, Congolese refugees seek haven on Ugandan shores

© Screengrab, France 24

Video by Thaïs BROUCK , Grainne HARRINGTON

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-17

The stream of Congolese refugees fleeing deadly ethnic conflict in Ituri province shows little sign of abating. The UN estimates that 34,000 have arrived in neighbouring Uganda so far in 2018--more than 22,000 in the past two weeks alone.

On the shores of Lake Albert, FRANCE 24 spoke with some of those fleeing ‘unliveable conditions’ in DR Congo after their eight-hour journey. Grainne Harrington and Thaïs Brouck report from Uganda.

To watch, click on the player above.

Date created : 2018-02-17

