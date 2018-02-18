International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

SOUTH AFRICA'S RAMAPHOSA HAILS 'NEW DAWN' IN STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A controversial Chinese New Year

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

New Beginning? Ramaphosa Replaces Zuma in South Africa

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

On the green slopes: An eco-friendly revolution in French ski resorts?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The Élysée palace, France's presidential powerhouse

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Is the aviation industry free-riding on climate change efforts?

Read more

FOCUS

The revival of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Girls in Malawi victims of 'sexual cleansing' ritual

Read more

REVISITED

Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Martin Fourcade takes gold in biathlon Mass Start, becoming France's greatest Winter Olympian

© © Franck Fife, AFP | Martin Fourcade

Video by Noémie ROCHE , Nicholas RUSHWORTH

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-18

Already the world's top-ranked biathalete, Martin Fourcade became France’s most successful Winter Olympian of all time on Sunday by taking a gold medal in the Men's 15km Mass Start.

Fourcade, 29, was already in a select club of three-time Olympic gold medalists after winning the biathlon 12.5km pursuit on 12 February at PyeongChang 2018.

Fourcade finished eighth in the 10km sprint event after three shooting errors, making it the first time this season he had not been on the podium. But he stormed back from the setback in the 12.5km pursuit to add to the two gold medals he won at Sochi 2014. He is the first man ever to win the pursuit at two consecutive Olympic Games.

However, in the biathlon 20km Individual on Thursday he only finished 5th, a surprisingly diappointing result from the French sports star.

'Fourcade has really delivered'

Family had no doubt

Nonetheless, Fourcade’s brother Simon never doubted Martin would triumph. “He manages to control his emotions. When you’re close to him it’s frightening at times … That’s something he’s been doing since he was a kid because of his obsession with winning,” he told French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

Norwegian Biathlon great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who has eight Olympic titles to his name, told L'Equipe before the race: “Martin is the hot favourite for every race anyway.”

Victory pushes Fourcade past other French Olympic greats - Jean-Claude Killy (Alpine skiing), Paul Masson (cycling), Félicia Ballanger (track cycling), Marie-José Pérec (athletics) and Tony Estanguet (canoeing).

(FRANCE 24 with wires)

Date created : 2018-02-18

  • IN THE FRENCH PAPERS

    France wins first gold medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

    Read more

  • SPORT

    'Never afraid': French 16-year-old snowboarder Pereira wins surprise Olympic silver

    Read more

  • WINTER OLYMPICS

    What you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility