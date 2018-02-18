International News 24/7

 

France

Video: Cleaning up Paris’s muddy river banks after the floods

Video by Ludovic DE FOUCAUD , Nicholas RUSHWORTH

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-18

The rain and the floods might have stopped, but the river banks of the Seine in Paris are still covered in mud, preventing pedestrians and cars from returning to their normal routes. FRANCE 24 spoke to the agents tasked to clean up after the floods.

“The flooding this time wasn’t as rapid or as strong as in 2016, but its taking much longer for the water to recede,” Marc Verdel, an employee at the Paris City cleaning department explained. “The mud dries up and that has made our work more difficult.”

To watch the video in full, please click on the player above.

