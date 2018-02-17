International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-02-19

Photographer Pete Souza shares his ‘portrait’ of Obama

Pete Souza is the former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama. He shadowed Obama for the whole eight years of his presidency and has now published a book: "Obama: An Intimate Portrait". He sat down with our Washington correspondents Philip Crowther and Sonia Dridi to talk about his unique experience at the White House and his favourite snap of Obama.

By Sonia DRIDI , Philip CROWTHER

Archives

2018-02-13 Middle East

Syria's White Helmets: 'We had 400 casualties last week'

Since their creation in 2011, the Syrian voluntary rescue workers known as the White Helmets have been credited with saving thousands of lives. And as they pull people from the...

Read more

2018-02-14 Americas

Russian interference in US elections is 'a serious threat to our democracy'

Alberto Gonzales served as US Attorney General under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007, becoming the first ever Hispanic to hold the position. He gives us his take on...

Read more

2018-02-10 Africa

The devastating impact of climate change on Niger and Mali

The Azawak valley, a Florida-sized area spread over Mali and Niger, used to have the best pastoral lands in West Africa. But with climate change, people are either dying of...

Read more

2018-02-07 Iran

Iran 'committed to staying' in nuclear deal, deputy minister says

Mohammad Khazaei is Iran's deputy finance minister and former ambassador to the United Nations. He is in Europe to promote investment in Iran amid tensions with the Trump...

Read more

See all the archives

