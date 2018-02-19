International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Iraq to deport French female jihadist after sentence served

© AFP archive | File photo shows a courthouse in Baghdad

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-19

An Iraqi court on Monday ordered the release of a French female jihadist sentenced to seven months in prison for entering the country illegally, saying she had already served her time.

Melina Bougedir, 27, was arrested last summer in former Islamic State group stronghold Mosul with her four children, three of whom have already been repatriated to France.

Iraqi authorities on Monday ordered Bougedir's deportation upon her release.

Speaking in Arabic, Bougedir told the court that she had entered Iraq in October 2015 from Syria. She said her French husband was killed as Iraqi forces battled to oust the jihadist group from Mosul, which was recaptured last July after three years of IS group rule.

>> In numbers: French jihadist fighters and their families in Iraq and Syria

Rebuilding Mosul will be 'an extremely long and complicated process'

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-19

