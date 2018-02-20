Pro-Assad fighters enter Kurdish-held Afrin region

A convoy of pro-government fighters wearing camouflage fatigues and waving Syrian flags entered Syria's Afrin region, as Turkey pressed its assault on the Kurdish-controlled enclave, escalating the conflict in the region.

"Hundreds of fighters entered the Afrin region on Tuesday afternoon," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Video clips posted on Twitter showed a convoy of pick-ups mounted with heavy weapons crossing a checkpoint that bore the insignia of a Kurdish security force.

"One Syria, one Syria!" some of them chanted.

Large military convoy of Iran-backed Syrian NDF (Shabiha) units heading from Nuble and Zahra to Afrin to support YPG against TSK/FSA. pic.twitter.com/1G3zxy5huD Stork (@NorthernStork) February 20, 2018

Soon after the convoy entered Afrin, Syrian state media reported that Turkey had bombed the pro-regime fighters.

Syrian state TV also showed shells falling in an area where journalists gathered Tuesday forcing some of them to flee the area.

The Turkish military fired “warning” strikes, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported, forcing pro-Syrian government forces to turn back 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Afrin city.

No other details were immediately available.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG (Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Unit) hailed the arrival of the pro-government forces -- which included militias allied to Assad but not the Syrian army itself -- and said Damascus had heeded its call for help against Turkey.

On Monday, Syria’s official news agency SANA said “popular forces” backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would enter the Afrin enclave “within hours” to “bolster” local forces confronting Turkish “aggression”.

The claim was denied Monday afternoon by the YPG, underscoring the difficult negotiations between Kurdish forces and the Assad regime.

The latest confrontation pits the Turkish army and their allied rebels directly against the military alliance backing Assad, further scrambling the already messy battlefield in northern Syria.

Former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford speaks to FRANCE 24

Erdogan says Turkey will lay siege to Afrin city

Earlier Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces would "swiftly" lay siege to the centre of the town of Afrin "in the coming days".

His remarks to parliament came as Turkey's operation "Olive Branch", a ground and air offensive against the YPG militia, which Ankara brands "terrorists", entered its second month.

While some analysts say Turkey and pro-Ankara Syrian rebels have made slow advances, Erdogan defended the operation's progress, saying it was to avoid putting the lives of both its troops and civilians needlessly "at risk".

"We did not go there to burn it down," he said, insisting the operation's aim was to "create a safe and livable area" for the Syrian refugees inside Turkey, who fled across the border since the conflict began in 2011 and who now number more than three million.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said at least 94 civilians have been killed during Turkey's offensive.

But Ankara has repeatedly insisted there have been no civilian casualties, saying its armed forces are showing utmost care not to harm civilians.

Turkey says the YPG is a "terrorist" offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

But the YPG has been working closely with the United States against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Both Washington and Brussels have urged Turkey to show restraint in its operation, with the US warning the offensive could detract from the fight against jihadists in Syria.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

