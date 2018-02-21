Air France strike to affect half of long-haul flights

Half of Air France's long-haul flights out of Paris Thursday will be cancelled due to a strike by pilots, cabin crew and ground staff, the carrier said.

The airline said Wednesday it expected to maintain 75 percent of its scheduled service but only 50 percent of its long-haul flights and advised travellers to postpone their trips until February 27 at no extra cost.

The staff are demanding a 6 percent across-the-board pay increase.

Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two instalments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".

The Air France-KLM group posted a 42 percent increase in its operating profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in 2017.

(AFP)

