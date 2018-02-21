International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-21

Video: Italy helps integrate asylum seekers through training schemes

Italy is one of Europe's main arrival points for migrants, but processing each asylum request can take up to two years. That's a long period of forced idleness for asylum seekers. In response, the Italian government has decided to spend €50 million over two years on professional training schemes for refugees and asylum seekers. Our correspondents report from Bologna, where the new arrivals are learning about cooking and fashion.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Gaëlle Esso and Florence Viala.

By Natalia MENDOZA , Charlotte DAVAN-WETTON

Our guests

Leonard DOYLE

Chief Spokesperson, International Organization for Migrations (IOM)

2018-02-20 Africa

Inside the murky business of cobalt mining in DR Congo

Cobalt is an essential component of batteries for smartphones and electric cars. Around 60% of it comes from just one country, DR Congo – and most of the metal is exported to...

2018-02-19 Europe

What's behind Germany's steep drop in juvenile crime?

One in five prison beds in Germany are empty. The figures from German juvenile offenders' institutions are even more striking: the rate of youth crime fell by half between 2007...

2018-02-16 Africa

The revival of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line

In eastern Africa, you can now reliably take the train from Ethiopia's capital to neighbouring Djibouti. The new railway line - built and paid for by China - went into operation...

2018-02-15 Europe

Why Italian graduates are choosing life on the farm

Italy's youth is breathing new life into the country's rural areas. In the past two years, the number of young graduates - often from urban centres - starting up their businesses...

