Video: Italy helps integrate asylum seekers through training schemes
Italy is one of Europe's main arrival points for migrants, but processing each asylum request can take up to two years. That's a long period of forced idleness for asylum seekers. In response, the Italian government has decided to spend €50 million over two years on professional training schemes for refugees and asylum seekers. Our correspondents report from Bologna, where the new arrivals are learning about cooking and fashion.
