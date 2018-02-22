Latest update : 2018-02-22
'It's a jungle': Living on the street in the City of Light
A tally of homeless people in Paris last week counted at least 3,000 people sleeping rough in the capital. The French government is being criticised for not sticking to its promise of finding shelter for everyone. It is also being accused of downplaying the problem - last month, one junior minister suggested there were only 50 homeless people in the greater Paris region. FRANCE 24 went to find out what measures have been put in place for those living on the street, such as Fabrice (pictured).
>> On France24.com: Counting the homeless on the streets of Paris
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Gaëlle Esso and Florence Viala.
Our guests
Fanny PLANCON
Manager, "From the streets to a shelter" project, Secours Catholique charity