International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#BringBackOurGirls - anger and a sense of déjà vu

Read more

FOCUS

Italy helps integrate asylum seekers through training

Read more

FOCUS

'It's a jungle': Living on the street in the City of Light

Read more

THE DEBATE

Boko Haram Kidnappings: Can Nigerian schoolgirls be protected?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Brand Trump: Has the US president damaged his company's reputation?

Read more

ENCORE!

Oscars sneak peek: 'Call Me By Your Name', 'I, Tonya' and 'Darkest Hour'

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are the French rude, or is it a big misunderstanding?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Gun control in the US: A glimmer of compromise?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Opposition activist Evan Mawarire: Zimbabweans hope they can 'reset our future'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-22

'It's a jungle': Living on the street in the City of Light

A tally of homeless people in Paris last week counted at least 3,000 people sleeping rough in the capital. The French government is being criticised for not sticking to its promise of finding shelter for everyone. It is also being accused of downplaying the problem - last month, one junior minister suggested there were only 50 homeless people in the greater Paris region. FRANCE 24 went to find out what measures have been put in place for those living on the street, such as Fabrice (pictured).

>> On France24.com: Counting the homeless on the streets of Paris

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Gaëlle Esso and Florence Viala.

By Jean BARRERE , François Wibaux

Our guests

Fanny PLANCON

Manager, "From the streets to a shelter" project, Secours Catholique charity

Archives

2018-02-21 Europe

Italy helps integrate asylum seekers through training

Italy is one of Europe's main arrival points for migrants, but processing each asylum request can take up to two years. That's a long period of forced idleness for asylum...

Read more

2018-02-20 Africa

Inside the murky business of cobalt mining in DR Congo

Cobalt is an essential component of batteries for smartphones and electric cars. Around 60% of it comes from just one country, DR Congo – and most of the metal is exported to...

Read more

2018-02-19 Europe

What's behind Germany's steep drop in juvenile crime?

One in five prison beds in Germany are empty. The figures from German juvenile offenders' institutions are even more striking: the rate of youth crime fell by half between 2007...

Read more

2018-02-16 Africa

The revival of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line

In eastern Africa, you can now reliably take the train from Ethiopia's capital to neighbouring Djibouti. The new railway line - built and paid for by China - went into operation...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility