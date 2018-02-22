International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-02-22

Are the French rude, or is it a big misunderstanding?

The French (and in particular Parisians) don't have a reputation for being the most polite people in the world, with tourists often complaining about how rude they can be. And yet, etiquette is taken seriously in France: A whole network of rules governs just about everything, from how to say "Hello" to how to behave at a dinner party. Join us as we explore this paradox.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2018-01-18 #MeToo

Deneuve vs. #MeToo: Exploring feminism 'à la française'

The #MeToo movement that emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal has had a major following here in France. However the movement's momentum hit a bump in the road with...

Read more

2018-01-04 France

Bonne année!

This week we take a closer look at how French people kick off the New Year. From obsessively wishing each other "Bonne Année" to eating delicious King Cake. Meilleurs voeux to...

Read more

2017-12-14 Corsica

Corsica: Understanding France's complex relationship with its 'island of beauty'

Located in the Mediterranean Sea, Corsica is known as the "island of beauty". It's had a tumultuous relationship with the mainland since it became French in the 18th century and...

Read more

2017-12-07 Johnny Hallyday

Johnny Hallyday: The life and legacy of 'French Elvis'

Johnny Hallyday was France’s biggest rock star for more than half a century. Despite selling more than 110 million albums over his nearly 60-year-long career he was virtually...

Read more

See all the archives

