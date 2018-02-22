International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#BringBackOurGirls - anger and a sense of déjà vu

Read more

FOCUS

Italy helps integrate asylum seekers through training

Read more

FOCUS

'It's a jungle': Living on the street in the City of Light

Read more

THE DEBATE

Boko Haram Kidnappings: Can Nigerian schoolgirls be protected?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Brand Trump: Has the US president damaged his company's reputation?

Read more

ENCORE!

Oscars sneak peek: 'Call Me By Your Name', 'I, Tonya' and 'Darkest Hour'

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are the French rude, or is it a big misunderstanding?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Gun control in the US: A glimmer of compromise?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Opposition activist Evan Mawarire: Zimbabweans hope they can 'reset our future'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen key speaker at US conservative summit

© Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/AFP | Marion Marechal-Le Pen speaks during CPAC 2018 on February 22 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-22

A young politician who was the rising star of France's far-right National Front until she left politics is stepping into the limelight on the other side of the Atlantic, appearing Thursday as a speaker at a major forum for American Conservatives.

Former lawmaker Marion Marechal-Le Pen, 28, disappeared from the public eye last year after aunt Marine Le Pen, president of the National Front party, suffered a crushing loss in France's presidential race to Emmanuel Macron.

She is scheduled to follow U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the podium on the opening day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. President Donald Trump is to address the group on Friday.

French media suggests the appearance of Marechal-Le Pen, tipped to be a potential leader for the National Front, foreshadows a return to politics as her aunt struggles to give new life - and perhaps a new name - to the party.

But the ambitions of Marechal-Le Pen - whose views are more conservative than her aunt's - appear more far-reaching. She says she wants to open a political science academy to spread the conservative gospel.

>> National Front's Marion Maréchal-Le Pen steps away from politics, for now

"Our vocation? To detect and train the leaders of tomorrow," she wrote in a commentary in this week's edition of the conservative magazine Valeurs Actuelles. She did not provide details of when and where the school would be launched.

"We want to be the place where all currents of the right can meet and flower," she wrote.

Marechal-Le Pen has managed to stay out of the Le Pen family feud pitting aunt Marine against her grandfather, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was expelled from membership in the National Front he founded in 1972 for racist and anti-Semitic remarks.

A court confirmed recently that his title of honorary president for life cannot be withdrawn. Doing away with that status is among measures to be voted on at a party congress next month.

Marechal-Le Pen has reportedly not remained in touch with either her aunt or grandfather.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-02-22

  • USA - FRANCE

    Niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to address US conservatives

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    National Front's Marion Maréchal-Le Pen steps away from politics, for now

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Marion Maréchal-Le Pen will not stand for re-election

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility