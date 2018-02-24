International News 24/7

 

Africa

Egypt presidential race kicks off with Sisi poised to win

© AFP Photo/HO/Egyptian presidency | A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on February 19, 2018 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi giving a speech during his visit to the Military Academy in Cairo.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-24

Campaigning began in Egypt's presidential election on Saturday with incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi likely to romp to victory in the absence of a serious challenger in the two-candidate race.

The former army chief will face the head of the liberal Ghad party, Mussa Mustapha Mussa, after the other potential contenders withdrew or were arrested ahead of the March 26-28 polls.

In January, a coalition of eight opposition parties and 150 public figures called for a boycott of the election, branding it a "charade".

>> A two-horse race: Presidential hopefuls in Egypt find running for office is not so easy

Mussa is little known by the public and previously backed the incumbent.

Egypt's National Election Authority has urged the media to be "objective" and banned government officials from "trying to influence the outcome of the election, positively or negatively".

Sisi's campaign spokesman Mohamed Bahaa Abu Shukka, in statements aired Saturday by television stations, said campaigners will canvass the country door to door to encourage people to vote.

They will visit factories and farms to explain to voters the importance of taking part in the election even if Sisi is seen "as the favourite candidate", Abu Shukka said.

Banners by Sisi supporters glorifying him and calling for his re-election are strung across the streets, and the president's every move and official meetings get wide media coverage.

Before becoming president in 2013, Sisi led the military in ousting the country's first freely elected leader, the Islamist Mohamed Morsi.

He stormed to victory in the following year's presidential election after security forces crushed all his Islamist and liberal opponents and sent hundreds of them to prison.

His critics say he has silenced all forms of political opposition during his first four-year term.

Rivals detained

"How can we speak of an election when there is no guarantee of a free vote?," Hamdeen Sabbahi, a former presidential candidate, told a news conference as the opposition called for a boycott in January.

Among key figures detained ahead of the polls were Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh, a former leading member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, and former army chief of staff Sami Anan.

Fotouh was among the first of several high-profile Egyptians to call last month for a boycott of the election.

He was arrested last week after returning from London, where he had given interviews sharply critical of Sisi, and put on a terrorism list.

Fotouh accused Sisi of pulling the army into politics, failing to curb deadly attacks by Islamist militants and mismanaging the economy.

The army detained Anan, saying he announced his candidacy illegally while still a registered officer.

He was seen as the most credible election rival to Sisi.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-24

