International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Somalia twin bombings kill 18 in Mogadishu

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Arming the "good guys"?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Gun Control in the United States: Will the Florida shooting be the turning point?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Giving a voice to the homeless in France

Read more

REPORTERS

'Never Again': The students pushing for US gun control

Read more

#TECH 24

A bright future for solar power

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Winter in France's Burgundy vineyards

Read more

FOCUS

How French cyber police are patrolling the 'Dark Web'

Read more

ENCORE!

Marseille mon amour: Mediterranean city celebrates love

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Deadly double car bombings rock Somalia's Mogadishu

© Mohamed Abdiwahab, AFP | A man injured in the car bomb attack receives medical treatment at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 23, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-24

Two car bombings killed 38 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, the city's main ambulance service told AFP on Saturday.

"We have seen at least 38 people dead," said Abdukadir Abdurahman Aden of the Aamin Ambulance of the bombings that targeted the presidential palace and a hotel.

The first blast, followed by gunfire, occurred at a security checkpoint close to Villa Somalia, the name for the seat of government, while a second followed soon after at a hotel, according to police.

The Shabaab Islamist militant group claimed the attacks in a statement posted online, saying it was targeting the government and security services.

The blasts follow weeks of relative calm in Mogadishu.

According to officials, the main attack involved the use of a vehicle loaded with explosives attempting to breach a checkpoint leading to the presidential palace, but security forces prevented the assault.

"The security forces foiled the intent of the terrorists. They were aiming for key targets but they could not even go closer, there were five of them killed by the security force," said Abdulahi Ahmed, a security officer.

The Shabaab is fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally-backed government. In October it carried out its deadliest-ever bombing, killing over 500 people.

In the wake of that attack Somalia's government declared a fresh offensive against the group and US drone strikes have increased in frequency.

While the militant group was pushed out of the capital in 2011 by an African Union force it continues to control large parts of the countryside and launches regular attacks on government, military and civilian targets.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-24

  • SOMALIA

    US launches first drone strikes on IS group in Somalia

    Read more

  • SOMALIA

    Al Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel leaves dozens dead

    Read more

  • SOMALIA

    Somalia’s president to announce ‘state of war’ as death tolls rises

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility