Kurdish courtrooms put former terrorists on trial

In northern Syria, Kurdish authorities are putting ex-IS group fighters on trial. In this exclusive report, FRANCE 24 investigates the anti-terrorist tribunals of Qamishli, in Syrian Kurdistan.

FRANCE 24 reporters went behind the scenes of an anti-terrorist courtroom in Qamishli in northeastern Syria - a region where Kurdish law prevails over Syrian law. Many former fighters for the terrorist organisation Islamic State Group, including foreigners, are awaiting trials there in a Kurdish court. FRANCE 24 was able to film one of these trials.

Kurdish forces almost entirely recaptured the town of Qamishli from the Syrian national army in 2012, and it is also in this town that they have imprisoned former fighters for the Islamic State Group. FRANCE 24 journalists Roméo Langlois, Mayssa Awad and Mohamed Hassan were able to gain access to these prisons and film the prisoners in their cells.

Date created : 2018-02-24