International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Music show: Bilal, Janelle Monae, Moby & Joan Baez

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

France's anti-hunt activists; and the Brussels citizens finding shelter for migrants

Read more

FOCUS

A day in the life of a female farmer in France

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Top Green MEP Ska Keller on fighting pollution & suffering personal attacks

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Populism, violence and Euroscepticism in Italy's election campaign

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

North Korea: Former US prisoner Kenneth Bae speaks out

Read more

IN THE PRESS

India mourns death of Sridevi, Bollywood's first female star

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French government pushes for major overhaul of SNCF rail company

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Like Siberia': Cold snap hits France

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Nigeria confirms 110 schoolgirls missing after Boko Haram attack

© Aminu Abubakar, AFP | Sandals are strewn in the yard of the Government Girls Science and Technical College staff quarters in Dapchi, Nigeria, on February 22, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-02-26

The Nigerian government on Sunday confirmed that 110 girls were missing after a Boko Haram school attack in the northeast, following days of silence on the children’s fate.

“The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of Boko Haram invaded their school on Monday,” the information ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after authorities were unable to account for 110 of the school’s 906 students, the ministry said.

The kidnapping has raised questions about the military’s repeated claims that the Islamist militants are on the verge of defeat, after nearly nine years of bitter fighting.

It has also revived memories of the 2014 mass abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok that shook the world.

On Monday night, terrified pupils fled the boarding school when heavily armed fighters in military fatigues and turbans stormed the town, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”).

The authorities initially denied that any student had been kidnapped.

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari apologised to the girls’ families, saying: “This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened.”

Targeting education

Former military ruler Buhari was elected in 2015 on a promise to defeat Boko Haram, after the jihadists grew in strength under his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan was lambasted for his tardy response to the Chibok abduction, which saw 276 girls from the town in Borno state taken in the dead of night.

A teacher at the school, Amsani Alilawan, said there were soldiers in Dapchi until last month but they were then redeployed.

“One month back, they carry (take away) all soldiers, they transferred them to another side, they leave us without security,” he said.

Enraged relatives of the missing girls this week tried to surround the convoy of the state mayor of Yobe, only to be pushed back by the security forces.

The kidnapping is the worst jihadist assault to have hit Nigeria since Buhari came to power.

Schools, particularly those with a secular curriculum, have been targeted by Boko Haram, whose name roughly translates from Hausa as “Western education is forbidden”.

Boko Haram’s quest to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria has left at least 20,000 dead and made more than 2.6 million others homeless since 2009.

The jihadists have increasingly turned to kidnapping for ransom as a way to finance their operations and win back key commanders in prisoner swaps with the Nigerian government.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-26

  • NIGERIA

    Anger, confusion as Nigerian authorities offer conflicting accounts of missing schoolgirls

    Read more

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria military 'rescues 76 schoolgirls' after Boko Haram attack

    Read more

  • NIGERIA

    Fears of a 'new Chibok' as Nigerian girls go missing in Boko Haram attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility