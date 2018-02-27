Czech court orders release of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim

A Czech court ruled on Tuesday that former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim be released, his lawyer said, despite Turkey’s call for his detention pending an extradition request.

Muslim formerly headed the PYD, the major component of a coalition that governs Kurdish-held autonomous parts of northern Syria. He was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Turkey which accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder.

Muslim’s lawyer told reporters his client had promised the court not to obstruct further proceedings.

(REUTERS)

