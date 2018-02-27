Latest update : 2018-02-27
Actress Saoirse Ronan: 'My first kiss was on camera'
Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan sits down with FRANCE 24 to chat about new release "Lady Bird". The film has scored director Greta Gerwig a best director nomination for her debut behind the camera. Saoirse Ronan tells Eve Jackson why Hollywood is starting to take notice of female-lead projects and how a meticulous approach to on-screen romance was key to mastering her first kiss.
We also check out a synthesis between man and machine in a new digitally augmented dance show called "The Movement of Air".