War of the berries: Is Mexico drowning the US market?

Actress Saoirse Ronan: 'My first kiss was on camera'

French unions vow to fight SNCF rail reform

Surrogacy, bear chow & relocation: How scientists plan to save polar bears from extinction

Africa, the holy grail for elite French universities?

Nigerian government admits missing schoolgirls have been 'abducted'

Is Xi Jinping the 'Putin of the East'?

The new Mao? China to lift term limits for President Xi Jinping

Music show: Bilal, Janelle Monae, Moby & Joan Baez

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-02-27

Actress Saoirse Ronan: 'My first kiss was on camera'

Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan sits down with FRANCE 24 to chat about new release "Lady Bird". The film has scored director Greta Gerwig a best director nomination for her debut behind the camera. Saoirse Ronan tells Eve Jackson why Hollywood is starting to take notice of female-lead projects and how a meticulous approach to on-screen romance was key to mastering her first kiss.

We also check out a synthesis between man and machine in a new digitally augmented dance show called "The Movement of Air".

By Eve JACKSON , Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

2018-02-26 culture

Music show: Bilal, Janelle Monae, Moby & Joan Baez

Grammy Award-winning musician Bilal defies labels; his rich tapestry of sound veers between indie R&B, modern soul and jazz. The Philadelphia-raised, New York City-based singer,...

2018-02-23 culture

Marseille mon amour: Mediterranean city celebrates love

Paris might have a monopoly on romance when it comes to the public imagination, but the French capital now has some competition from a southern contender. Marseille is hosting...

2018-02-22 cinema

Oscars sneak peek: 'Call Me By Your Name', 'I, Tonya' and 'Darkest Hour'

We look at one of this year’s Oscar contenders for best picture. "Call Me By Your Name" tells the story of a teenager who comes of age one summer in Italy, when he meets an older...

2018-02-21 culture

Film show: Berlinale, 'The Shape of Water' and 'I, Tonya'

The #MeToo movement is alive and well at the Berlin Film Festival, after the Golden Globes and the Baftas. In today’s Encore! show, film critic Emma Jones gives us the highlights...

