International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

The e-commerce revolution sweeping China’s villages

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Lady Bird', 'Call Me By Your Name', and 'The Birds'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Humanitarian disaster in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa's Ramaphosa unveils new cabinet

Read more

IN THE PRESS

No more Winnie the Pooh or the letter 'N': China extends list of banned words

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'It's no, no, no': #MeToo movement hits Paris Fashion Week

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google asked to remove 2.4m links under 'right to be forgotten'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Social media & Syria's children

Read more

THE DEBATE

'Hell on Earth': No respite for Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Afghan President Ghani offers peace talks to Taliban 'without conditions'

© Faridullah Ahmadzai, AFP | Fighters with Afghanistan's Taliban militia stand with their weapons in Ahmad Aba district on the outskirts of Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, on July 18, 2017.

Video by Bilal SARWARY

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-28

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered recognition of Taliban insurgents as a legitimate political group on Wednesday as part of a proposed political process that could lead to talks aimed at ending more than 16 years of war.

The offer, made at the start of an international conference aimed at creating a platform for peace talks, adds to a series of signals from both the Western-backed government and the Taliban suggesting a greater willingness to consider dialogue.

Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners. He also said he would be ready to accept a review of the constitution as part of a pact with the Taliban, who have so far refused to accept direct talks with the government in Kabul.

“The government offers peace negotiations to the Taliban without any conditions,” Ghani said in opening remarks to the conference attended by officials from around 25 countries involved in the so-called Kabul Process.

"The Taliban are expected to give input to the peace-making process, the goal of which is to draw the Taliban, as an organisation, to peace talks," he said, adding that he would not "pre-judge" any group seeking peace.

The comments represented a significant shift for Ghani, who in the past has regularly called the Taliban “terrorists” and “rebels” although he has also offered to talk with parts of the movement that accepted peace.

The Taliban, fighting to restore Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster by U.S.-led troops, have offered to begin talks with the United States but have so far refused direct talks with Kabul. It was unclear whether they would be prepared to shift their stance, despite growing international pressure.

Ghani said a political framework for peace negotiations should be created with a ceasefire and the Taliban recognised as a legitimate political group with an official political office. In return, the movement would have to recognise the Afghan government and respect the rule of law.

In addition, Taliban prisoners could be released and their names removed from international blacklists, while security arrangements could be made for Taliban agreeing to join a process of reconciliation. Former fighters and refugees could be reintegrated and provided with jobs.

The United States last year stepped up its military assistance to Afghanistan, notably through a sharp increase in air strikes, with the aim of breaking a stalemate with the insurgents and forcing them to the negotiating table.

While the U.S. military says the strategy has hit the Taliban hard, they still control or contest much of the country and continue to inflict severe casualties on Afghan forces.

They also claimed responsibility for two major attacks in Kabul last month that killed or wounded hundreds of civilians.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-02-28

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Soldiers, civilians killed in spate of attacks in Afghanistan

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    War and peace strategies leave Afghanistan in a deadly muddle

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Deadly assault on top Kabul hotel ends, Taliban claims responsibility

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility