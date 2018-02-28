PSG’s Neymar to be operated in Brazil, skips Madrid clash

Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be operated on in Brazil at the end of this week after he suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle on Sunday, the club said on Wednesday.

"After tests, and with the player's agreement, it has been decided that surgery is the best option," Paris St Germain (PSG) said in a statement on Wednesday. "Neymar Jr will be operated on in Brazil at the end of the week."

The decision ruled the 26-year-old player out of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming do-or-die Champions League clash with Real Madrid.



PSG bought Neymar last summer for a record-breaking 222 million euros ($270.73 million).

The world’s most expensive footballer suffered the injury during Sunday’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Paris Saint Germain’s arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille and the Brazilian was in tears as he was carried off the pitch at Parc de Princes.

His father had earlier said the damage was such that Neymar would definitely miss next week’s Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

“PSG know that they won’t have Neymar in the next few games and that they won’t have Neymar for the next six weeks at least,” he told ESPN Brasil.

Brazil’s most important player in recent years, Neymar is a key part of the squad that will head to the World Cup finals in Russia in June.

“They will decide together,” Neymar Sr said. “It is a difficult time for us. We don’t want to be in this situation. But we have to accept it and help Neymar as best we can.”

PSG trail Real 3-1 ahead of the last 16 second-leg game in Paris on March 6.

Neymar has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists for PSG this season.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

