International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

The e-commerce revolution sweeping China’s villages

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Lady Bird', 'Call Me By Your Name', and 'The Birds'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Humanitarian disaster in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa's Ramaphosa unveils new cabinet

Read more

IN THE PRESS

No more Winnie the Pooh or the letter 'N': China extends list of banned words

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'It's no, no, no': #MeToo movement hits Paris Fashion Week

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google asked to remove 2.4m links under 'right to be forgotten'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Social media & Syria's children

Read more

THE DEBATE

'Hell on Earth': No respite for Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Russia's Lavrov says rebels must 'act' to make Eastern Ghouta truce work

© Fabrice Coffrini, AFP | Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the UN Human Rights Council on February 28, 2018 in Geneva.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-02-28

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that rebels in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta were responsible for ensuring that a “humanitarian pause” in the area delivers relief for devastated civilians.

Russia together with the Syrian government have already announced the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Eastern Ghouta,” Lavrov told the UN Human Rights Council.

“Now, it is the turn for the militants and their sponsors to act, militants entrenched there who still continue shelling Damascus, blocking aid deliveries and the evacuation of those wishing to leave,” he added.

Tuesday was the first day of the five-hour daily “pause” in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta that was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the Syrian regime’s main ally.

But the truce was marred by violence, with Moscow and Damascus accusing armed groups of shelling the purported humanitarian corridor.

The Eastern Ghouta truce falls far short of a broader 30-day ceasefire Russia agreed to at the UN Security Council on Saturday but which has yet to take effect.

Lavrov said the Security Council resolution could offer reprieve to those suffering across Syria, but indicated the ball was in the court of the opposition and its allies in Washington.

“The people of Syria today face the most dire humanitarian crisis. UN Security Council resolution 2401 has established a framework for all parties to agree upon conditions to alleviate the plight of civilians throughout the territory of the country,” he said.

“We call upon the members of the so-called American coalition to ensure the same humanitarian access to the areas in Syria under their control.”

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-02-28

  • SYRIA

    Violence mars first day of ‘pause’ in Eastern Ghouta

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Russia-backed truce in Syria’s eastern Ghouta rattled by violence

    Read more

  • SYRIA - DIPLOMACY

    Putin orders ‘humanitarian pause’ in Syria's Eastern Ghouta from Tuesday

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility