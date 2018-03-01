International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French politicians on a rural charm offensive

Read more

ENCORE!

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer on the red carpet in Paris

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Religion and politics in the Middle East: Is Kuwait showing the way ahead?

Read more

FOCUS

Exclusive: Russian mercenaries in Syria, Putin's secret army

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Trade talk: Is the threat to NAFTA hurting investment in Mexico?

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Cute animals and fed-up farmers: Paris's Agricultural Show

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Florida shooting: 'Never Again' movement gains ground as pressure mounts on NRA

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Will the corporate boycott against guns in the US last?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Change Italy can believe in? Populist backlash ahead of key elections

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-03-01

Exclusive: Russian mercenaries in Syria, Putin's secret army

On February 7, in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, the US army bombed fighters who were advancing towards oil installations held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-backed rebel coalition. Shortly afterwards, the Pentagon said these fighters could be "Russian mercenaries". Moscow is trying to cover up the real death toll from this incident and the role of the private military contractor Wagner, which sends mercenaries to Syria.

Our Russia correspondent Elena Volochine travelled to the Svedlorsk region, in Siberia, where she met families in mourning.

She also investigated paramilitary organisations in Ekaterinburg. One of its leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, made some surprising revelations. This is her exclusive report.

[Editor's note: We apologise for the poor sound quality of the interview after this report.]

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Thomas LOWE

Our guests

Kirill MIKHAILOV

Researcher at Conflict Intelligence Team

Archives

2018-02-28 China

The e-commerce revolution sweeping China’s villages

In China, the internet is helping lift people out of poverty. The government is encouraging rural communities to move away from living off the land and into e-commerce. Thanks to...

Read more

2018-02-27 Business

War of the berries: Is Mexico drowning the US market?

With negotiators holding fresh talks this week on overhauling the NAFTA free trade deal, we look at the example of soft fruits. America's increasing appetite for smoothies and...

Read more

2018-02-26 Paris Agriculture Fair

A day in the life of a female farmer in France

With France's agricultural fair in full swing, we take a look at female farmers. One in four farmers in France is now a woman, up from 8% some 50 years ago. French women have...

Read more

2018-02-23 Internet

How French cyber police are patrolling the 'Dark Web'

The "Dark Web" is a part of the internet that can only be accessed with a special browser. One of its main features is a huge quantity of illegal marketplaces selling drugs,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility