International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French politicians on a rural charm offensive

Read more

ENCORE!

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer on the red carpet in Paris

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Religion and politics in the Middle East: Is Kuwait showing the way ahead?

Read more

FOCUS

Exclusive: Russian mercenaries in Syria, Putin's secret army

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Trade talk: Is the threat to NAFTA hurting investment in Mexico?

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Cute animals and fed-up farmers: Paris's Agricultural Show

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Florida shooting: 'Never Again' movement gains ground as pressure mounts on NRA

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Will the corporate boycott against guns in the US last?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Change Italy can believe in? Populist backlash ahead of key elections

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France's Marine Le Pen charged over Islamic State group tweets

© AFP (archive)

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-01

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was charged on Thursday for posting on Twitter gruesome images of purported atrocities by Islamic State jihadists, prosecutors said.

The move by a judge in Nanterre, just outside Paris, came after the National Assembly voted in November to strip the National Front president of her parliamentary immunity over the three photos of IS violence posted in 2015.

Le Pen, who lost to Emmanuel Macron in last year's presidential vote, is facing charges of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($91,000).

The pictures were posted just a few weeks after the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 in which 130 people were killed.

One of the pictures showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the Sunni extremists.

The others showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being driven over by a tank and a man being burned alive in a cage.

"Daesh is this!" Le Pen wrote in a caption, using an Arabic acronym for IS, in response to a TV journalist drawing a comparison between the extremists and the French far-right.

Le Pen later deleted the picture of Foley after a request from his family, saying she had been unaware of his identity.

"I am being charged for having condemned the horrors of Daesh," Le Pen told AFP.

"In other countries this would have earned me a medal."

Parliament had already lifted in September the immunity of another FN lawmaker, Gilbert Collard, over similar tweets containing IS images.

At the time Le Pen, a lawyer by training, denounced the move as a "lowly, purely political decision" which violated her freedom of expression.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-01

  • FRANCE

    French court upholds National Front's expulsion of Jean-Marie Le Pen

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Le Pen's party faces shutdown of bank accounts

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's Le Pen stripped of immunity over gruesome IS pictures

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility