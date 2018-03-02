International News 24/7

 

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-03-02

Video: What remains of Peru’s Shining Path guerrilla movement?

Peru’s central Ayacucho region was hit hard by the conflict that plagued the country from the 1980s to 2000. It was the scene of massacres by the Shining Path guerrillas and atrocities committed by the army. Thousands of people lost their lives and thousands more are still missing to this day. Twenty-five years later, Peru remains traumatised by this dark period in its history. FRANCE 24 reports on the impact the Shining Path has left on the Latin American country.

By Antoine BODDAERT

2018-02-15 Russia

Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi

In 2014, the Russian seaside resort of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympics. With a price tag of $50 billion, they were the most expensive Olympic Games ever. The event was intended...

Read more

2018-02-02 Europe

Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Transnistria is a rebel republic inside Moldova in the far east of Europe, born from the ashes of the Soviet Union. More than 25 years after a peace agreement was signed in 1992,...

Read more

2018-01-19 Gambia

Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy

One year ago, former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh waved to his supporters for the last time on the tarmac of Banjul airport before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea, where he still...

Read more

2018-01-05 Asia-pacific

How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy

Between 1996 and 2006, a bloody civil war between Maoist revolutionaries and the state tore Nepal apart. A decade later, FRANCE 24 Reporters head to Nepal for the first...

Read more

