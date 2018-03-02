Video: What remains of Peru’s Shining Path guerrilla movement?

Latest update : 2018-03-02
We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.
2018-02-15 Russia
Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi
In 2014, the Russian seaside resort of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympics. With a price tag of $50 billion, they were the most expensive Olympic Games ever. The event was intended...
2018-02-02 Europe
Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe
Transnistria is a rebel republic inside Moldova in the far east of Europe, born from the ashes of the Soviet Union. More than 25 years after a peace agreement was signed in 1992,...
2018-01-19 Gambia
Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy
One year ago, former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh waved to his supporters for the last time on the tarmac of Banjul airport before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea, where he still...
2018-01-05 Asia-pacific
How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy
Between 1996 and 2006, a bloody civil war between Maoist revolutionaries and the state tore Nepal apart. A decade later, FRANCE 24 Reporters head to Nepal for the first...