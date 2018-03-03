Four years on, little progress in investigating RFI journalists’ murders

The group Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon held a meeting in Paris on Saturday, demanding progress in the investigation into the deaths of the two RFI journalists, who were abducted and killed in Mali in 2013.

Dupont, a reporter, and Verlon, a reporting technician, worked for RFI (Radio France Internationale), FRANCE 24’s sister station. They were in Kidal in northern Mali covering the country’s legislative elections when they were kidnapped and murdered on November 2, 2013.

None of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested and no concrete progress has been made in the inquiry.

“We’re asking the same questions and still getting no response,” said Christophe Boisbouvier, an RFI journalist and a member of the Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.

Shortly before the start of the meeting, the group’s spokesman Pierre-Yves Schneider told FRANCE 24 that Jean-Marc Herbaut, the French judge investigating the killings, had been able to go to Bamako to meet his Malian counterparts for the first time.

Herbaut "has spoken to witnesses and has learned that the number of suspects is smaller than previously thought", said FRANCE 24 reporter Nicholas Rushworth, who was at Saturday's meeting.

French judge "has spoken to witnesses" - FRANCE 24 reporter Nicholas Rushworth

Classified documents

“We hope that the lawyers and civil parties speaking today will give us some important information about the investigations,” Schneider said. “It would be a good thing if justice could move forward.”

Most of the documents related to the case remain classified or were heavily redacted. In the absence of official information, several hypotheses have been put forward to try and explain the killings. For example, a report on the TV news network France 2 in January 2017 suggested they were an act of revenge for an unpaid ransom related to the release of French hostages kidnapped by an al-Qaeda affiliate in neighbouring Niger, who were freed in October 2017. The French judge Herbaut has dismissed this theory.

Another hypothesis that has been put forward is was that the kidnapping went wrong and that the militants murdered the two journalists without planning to, after a vehicle broke down or a surprise helicopter patrol emerged.

Another obstacle for the investigation is that it is impossible for the French and Malian investigators to look at the scene of the crime in Kidal, where Malian authorities are returning to a city until recently controlled by armed groups.

Date created : 2018-03-03