International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Libyan city of Benghazi dreams of a brighter future

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Twin bombings rock Mogadishu

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Powerless in Syria' or 'Complicit in the bombings'?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: What remains of Peru’s Shining Path guerrillas?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Brexit: Theresa May pressed on future relationship with Europe

Read more

FOCUS

Let there be light: Solar lamps help power Burkina Faso

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week celebrates 50 years since May 1968 protests

Read more

#TECH 24

Agritech: A sneak peek at the future of agriculture

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Four years on, little progress in investigating RFI journalists’ murders

© RFI | Claude Verlon (left) and Ghislaine Dupont were murdered in northern Mali in November 2013.

Video by Ivana SCATOLA

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-03

The group Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon held a meeting in Paris on Saturday, demanding progress in the investigation into the deaths of the two RFI journalists, who were abducted and killed in Mali in 2013.

Dupont, a reporter, and Verlon, a reporting technician, worked for RFI (Radio France Internationale), FRANCE 24’s sister station. They were in Kidal in northern Mali covering the country’s legislative elections when they were kidnapped and murdered on November 2, 2013.

None of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested and no concrete progress has been made in the inquiry.

“We’re asking the same questions and still getting no response,” said Christophe Boisbouvier, an RFI journalist and a member of the Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.

Shortly before the start of the meeting, the group’s spokesman Pierre-Yves Schneider told FRANCE 24 that Jean-Marc Herbaut, the French judge investigating the killings, had been able to go to Bamako to meet his Malian counterparts for the first time.

Herbaut "has spoken to witnesses and has learned that the number of suspects is smaller than previously thought", said FRANCE 24 reporter Nicholas Rushworth, who was at Saturday's meeting.

French judge "has spoken to witnesses" - FRANCE 24 reporter Nicholas Rushworth

Classified documents

“We hope that the lawyers and civil parties speaking today will give us some important information about the investigations,” Schneider said. “It would be a good thing if justice could move forward.”

Most of the documents related to the case remain classified or were heavily redacted. In the absence of official information, several hypotheses have been put forward to try and explain the killings. For example, a report on the TV news network France 2 in January 2017 suggested they were an act of revenge for an unpaid ransom related to the release of French hostages kidnapped by an al-Qaeda affiliate in neighbouring Niger, who were freed in October 2017. The French judge Herbaut has dismissed this theory.

Another hypothesis that has been put forward is was that the kidnapping went wrong and that the militants murdered the two journalists without planning to, after a vehicle broke down or a surprise helicopter patrol emerged.

Another obstacle for the investigation is that it is impossible for the French and Malian investigators to look at the scene of the crime in Kidal, where Malian authorities are returning to a city until recently controlled by armed groups.

Date created : 2018-03-03

  • SENEGAL

    Two Senegalese journalists win the 2017 Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon prize

    Read more

  • FRANCE - MALI

    FMM seeks probe into purported links between journalists’ murder and al Qaeda hostage ransom

    Read more

  • FRANCE - MALI

    French journalists’ murder 'linked to al Qaeda hostage ransom'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility