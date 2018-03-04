Exclusive: With the Burkinabe forces responding to terror attacks in the capital

FRANCE 24 correspondents Kalidou Sy and Bangaly Touré were with the first units to respond to the terrorist attacks that targeted Burkino Faso’s military headquarters and the French embassy in the capital Ouagadougou on March 2.

The attacks on Burkina Faso's capital on Friday targeted multiple sites – among them the French embassy and the headquarters of the country’s military – killing dozens, including eight Burkinabe soldiers.

The army and gendarmes, some in plain clothes, battled attackers holed up in a military staff building for more than four hours. Eight Burkinabe security forces were killed in the exchange.

The attack has since been claimed by the al Qaeda-linked jihadist group Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or the Jihadist Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JSIM), which is led by a Malian Tuareg, Iyad Ag Ghaly.

