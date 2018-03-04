International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Libyan city of Benghazi dreams of a brighter future

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Twin bombings rock Mogadishu

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Powerless in Syria' or 'Complicit in the bombings'?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: What remains of Peru’s Shining Path guerrillas?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Brexit: Theresa May pressed on future relationship with Europe

Read more

FOCUS

Let there be light: Solar lamps help power Burkina Faso

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week celebrates 50 years since May 1968 protests

Read more

#TECH 24

Agritech: A sneak peek at the future of agriculture

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Germany's Social Democrats agree to join 'grand coalition' with Merkel

© AFP file photo | Angela Merkel

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-04

Members of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) voted in favour of entering a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, German media reported on Sunday after a postal ballot.

The decision clears the last major hurdle to the formation of a new government and a fourth term for Merkel.

Sunday's announcement by the party's leadership ends almost six months of uncertainty in German politics, the longest the country has been without a government in its post-war history.

The center-left Social Democrats had furiously debated whether to extend the so-called grand coalition for another four years after suffering a slump in September's election. In the end, two-thirds of the valid votes cast by its 464,000 members favored a coalition deal, said party treasurer Dietmar Nietan, who oversaw the ballot.

"This was a really important democratic decision for our country," acting party leader Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin. The Social Democrats will put forward six names - three women and three men - to lead the ministries they will control in the upcoming coalition in the coming days, he said.

Agreeing to join Merkel's coalition 'hasn't been an easy decision,' says SPD's acting chairman Olaf Scholz.

Parliament is expected to meet next week to elect Merkel as chancellor.

Activists at the Social Democrats' headquarters in Berlin had worked through the night to count the votes. A "no" vote would have been a blow for the party's leadership - who campaigned for members' approval - and for Merkel, who spent months negotiating with rival parties to form a new government.

After September's election, in which the Social Democrats received just 20.5 percent of the vote, then-leader Martin Schulz ruled out another grand coalition with Merkel. This forced Merkel to negotiate with two smaller parties, one of which eventually rejected a deal.

Pressure from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier prompted Schulz to rethink and weeks of haggling between his party and Merkel's bloc resulted in a coalition agreement. Fewer Social Democrats approved the deal this time round than in 2013, when 76 percent of members backed a government with Merkel.

Many Social Democrats, particularly on the left, had argued that the party failed to make its mark on the last government and wouldn't benefit from propping up Merkel for another term.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-04

  • GERMANY

    Merkel’s party backs coalition deal with Social Democrats

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Germany's Merkel defends 'painful' coalition deal against critical party members

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Schulz drops foreign minister plans to boost support for Merkel coalition deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility