International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Libyan city of Benghazi dreams of a brighter future

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Twin bombings rock Mogadishu

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Powerless in Syria' or 'Complicit in the bombings'?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: What remains of Peru’s Shining Path guerrillas?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Brexit: Theresa May pressed on future relationship with Europe

Read more

FOCUS

Let there be light: Solar lamps help power Burkina Faso

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week celebrates 50 years since May 1968 protests

Read more

#TECH 24

Agritech: A sneak peek at the future of agriculture

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Syrian troops advance with 'scorched-earth policy' in Eastern Ghouta

Stringer, AFP | Smoke rises from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-04

Syrian troops and allied militias have captured a number of villages and towns in a rebel-held region near the capital, in the largest advance since a wide-scale offensive began last month, state media and activists reported Sunday.

Syria's Central Military Media said government forces captured at least six villages and towns along the edge of eastern Ghouta in the advance that began late Saturday.

A reporter from the state-run Al-Ikhbariyah TV, who accompanied the troops, broadcast from Nashabiyah, a village on the southeastern edge of eastern Ghouta. The reporter said the Syrian troops had crossed a "moat" and seized around 12 square kilometers (4.6 square miles). The advance was backed by intense shelling and airstrikes.

Rebel factions said they launched a counteroffensive Sunday, sending fighters behind government lines in a series of attacks. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rebels regained control of at least one town, while fighting continues.

The Observatory and the Syrian Civil Defense said civilians fleeing the advancing troops were taking cover in underground shelters. 

"It is a scorched-earth policy," said Ghouta-based activist Nour Adam. "People are moving out because of the relentless bombing."

>> 'Hell on Earth': No respite for Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta

Eastern Ghouta, home to some 400,000 people, has been under a crippling siege and daily bombardment for months. More than 600 civilians have been killed in the last two weeks alone.

Meanwhile, no civilians have exited through a humanitarian corridor set up by Russia and the Syrian government nearly a week ago.

Russia has accused the rebels of preventing civilians from leaving, allegations denied by the insurgents. The rebels say the humanitarian corridor is part of government efforts to forcibly displace the population, and have called on government forces to implement a full cease-fire adopted by the U.N. Security Council.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-04

  • MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

    Humanitarian disaster in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    UN Rights Council postpones vote on Syria resolution as offensive on Eastern Ghouta continues

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Violence mars first day of ‘pause’ in Eastern Ghouta

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility