International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

'Madiba' musical brings Nelson Mandela’s journey to the stage

Read more

FOCUS

Life after Ebola in Sierra Leone

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Put a cork in it! French doctors condemn Macron's twice-daily wine drinking

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Trouble in paradise: Political crisis deepens in Maldives

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Nissan sees 'no major disruption' from Brexit

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Investigators believe terrorists were targeting G5 Sahel meeting in Ouagadougou

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Rolls-Royce CEO: 'Everybody should be interested in free trade'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Too young or not? French lawmakers want to impose sexual consent limit at 15

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'What a mess': Reactions to Italian election

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France takes on sexual harassment with on-the-spot fines

© Martin Bureau, AFP | A woman walks along a street in Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-06

Sexual harassment on French streets or in public transport will be punished by a new on-the-spot fine of 90 euros, a government spokesman said Tuesday, while admitting it would be hard to catch offenders in the act.

The #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment started in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein affair has led to soul-searching in France, where persistent male advances are sometimes passed off as harmless flirtation

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux confirmed that the fines for street harassment would start at 90 euros ($110), in line with a parliamentary report recommending a penalty of 90-750 euros, depending on how fast the offender pays up.

Speaking to BFMTV network, Griveaux pointed to a 2016 survey in which 87 percent of female public transport users said they had suffered harassment such as wolf whistling, comments on their appearance, insistent stares or someone pressing up against them.

Only two percent had filed a police complaint, even though in 86 percent of cases a witness was present.

"We have to put a stop to that," Griveaux said.

President Emmanuel Macron has made tackling sexism and predatory behaviour a core priority.

>> How Deneuve’s #MeToo pushback triggered debate in France and beyond

On Monday, the government confirmed plans to set a minimum age of sexual consent of 15, after a public outcry over a man who was acquitted of rape for sex with an 11-year-old girl to which a court found she had consented.

Later this month it will unveil the bill criminalising sexist remarks or gestures in public places.

The Paris metro has already begun regularly informing riders of round-the-clock emergency numbers to call or text to report incidents.

Griveaux admitted it would be difficult for the police to catch harassers red-handed. "But it's better than nothing," he said.

Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa has said she expects the "symbolic value" alone of the new law to have a dissuasive effect.

Belgium and Portugal are among the other European countries to have introduced penalties for verbal sexual abuse, with mixed results.

In Belgium, offenders risk up to a year in jail.

Griveaux said France would attempt to learn from others "what works and what doesn't".

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-06

  • FRANCE

    After uproar over two child sex cases, France to set age of non-consent at 15

    Read more

  • FRANCE - CINEMA

    Film stars protest sexual harassment at 'French Oscars'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    #MeToo: Thousands take to the streets of France against sexual harassment

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility