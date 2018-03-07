International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-03-07

What's in a name? France's far-right set for revamp

France's far-right National Front is gearing up for its party congress this weekend. Its leader Marine Le Pen appears increasingly isolated. Facing judicial problems, family quarrels and wavering ideology over Europe, the runner-up in last year's presidential race has struggled to recover from her disastrous TV debate performance against Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, Le Pen's former right-hand man Florian Philippot has quit the party and created his own movement. FRANCE 24's team reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.

By Aurore Cloe DUPUIS , Karina CHABOUR , Thameen KHEETAN

Our guests

Jim SHIELDS

Political scientist, author of "The Extreme Right in France: From Pétain to Le Pen"

Archives

2018-03-06 Africa

Life after Ebola in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is gearing up to elect a new president in a general election on Wednesday. One of the main challenges for the country's next leader will be facing the consequences...

Read more

2018-03-05 Africa

'Hands off my sister': Senegal's fight against female genital mutilation

Female genital mutilation has been banned in Senegal since 1999, but the practice hasn't entirely disappeared. In the Kolda region, almost half the women were mutilated as a...

Read more

2018-03-02 Africa

Let there be light: Solar lamps help power Burkina Faso

More than one billion people worldwide still have no access to electricity. This lack of power continues to slam the breaks on development, particularly across Africa. In Burkina...

Read more

2018-03-01 Russia

Exclusive: Russian mercenaries in Syria, Putin's secret army

On February 7, in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, the US army bombed fighters who were advancing towards oil installations held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the...

Read more

