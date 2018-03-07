Latest update : 2018-03-07
What's in a name? France's far-right set for revamp
France's far-right National Front is gearing up for its party congress this weekend. Its leader Marine Le Pen appears increasingly isolated. Facing judicial problems, family quarrels and wavering ideology over Europe, the runner-up in last year's presidential race has struggled to recover from her disastrous TV debate performance against Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, Le Pen's former right-hand man Florian Philippot has quit the party and created his own movement. FRANCE 24's team reports.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.
Our guests
Jim SHIELDS
Political scientist, author of "The Extreme Right in France: From Pétain to Le Pen"