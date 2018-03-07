International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Trump and Africa: Rex Tillerson tours the continent

Read more

FOCUS

What's in a name? France's far-right set for revamp

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Disaster Artist', 'My Friend Dahmer' and 'Koyaanisqatsi'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Residents of Syria's Eastern Ghouta share footage of daily bombings

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carry on post-Olympic momentum of peace: South Korea's message to North

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'All that for this?' French sports paper L'Equipe bitter after PSG loss

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Markets fall as top economic adviser Cohn quits White House

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

US Secretary of State says China investment in Africa has led to more debt

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Former French president Sarkozy says 'modern democracy destroys leadership'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump administration sues California over pro-immigrant laws

© Frederic J. Brown, AFP | Dreamers and advocates attend a rally in Los Angeles, California on March 5, a day before the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block California state laws that extended protections to people living in the US illegally.

Video by Naibe REYNOSO

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-07

The US Justice Department sued California Tuesday over its so-called sanctuary city laws, stepping up the Trump administration battle against cities and states offering protection to illegal immigrants.

The suit, filed in the federal court in the eastern district of California, challenges three statutes that the state has passed in support of cities that have refused to meet the demands of federal immigration authorities to hand over undocumented immigrants for prosecution or expulsion.

The statutes, which, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status, "reflect a deliberate effort by California to obstruct the United States' enforcement of federal immigration law," the suit said.

The US Constitution "does not allow California to obstruct the United States' ability to enforce laws that Congress has enacted or to take actions entrusted to it by the Constitution."

In an open challenge to President Donald Trump's determined push to halt illegal immigration and expel potentially millions of people who came to the United States without papers, last October Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation making all of California a "sanctuary state."

Numerous cities and counties had already declared themselves immigrant sanctuaries, meaning they would not cooperate with federal immigration agents seeking to round up illegal immigrants.

Federal authorities, including the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Customs and Border Protection agencies say the sanctuaries policy allows dangerous criminal immigrants to go free.

The Justice Department, led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has threatened to withdraw federal funding support for jurisdictions which act as sanctuaries.

California is home to the largest number of undocumented immigrants, nearly one-quarter of the estimated 11 million in total across the United States.

The suit named Brown and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, both strident defenders of undocumented immigrants, as defendants.

Brown blasted back at Sessions, who has been a key enforcer of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Sessions is planning to make a speech in California on Wednesday defending the suit.

"At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America," Brown said on Twitter.

"Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they won't work here. SAD!!!"

The suit is just the latest in a string of court battles over the trump administration's immigration policies.

The administration has lost in most of them, especially in its efforts to restrict immigration from a number of mostly Muslim countries.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-07

  • USA

    'Dreamers' in limbo as Senate rejects immigration bills

    Read more

  • THE DEBATE

    Tightening grip: French government unveils controversial migrant law

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility