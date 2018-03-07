International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Coolar: the solar-powered fridge attracting international attention

Read more

#THE 51%

Ending the gender pay gap in Europe

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Slowing down your intake of news

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump and Africa: Rex Tillerson tours the continent

Read more

FOCUS

What's in a name? France's far-right set for revamp

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Disaster Artist', 'My Friend Dahmer' and 'Koyaanisqatsi'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Residents of Syria's Eastern Ghouta share footage of daily bombings

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Carry on post-Olympic momentum of peace: South Korea's message to North

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'All that for this?' French sports paper L'Equipe bitter after PSG loss

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
#THE 51%

A program about women who are reshaping our world. Join us every Friday at 4:40 pm Paris time and check out our Facebook page: FRANCE24.51percent.

Latest update : 2018-03-08

Ending the gender pay gap in Europe

As a woman living in Europe, on average, you are most likely earning some 16 percent less than your male colleagues. This despite doing exactly the same work. As we mark International Women’s Day, we head to Brussels, the home of the European Parliament, and ask what needs to be done to end the Gender Pay Gap.

By Annette YOUNG , Gaëlle ESSOO , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Clément DALMAR , Joël PROCOPE , Pierre LEMARINIER

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-02-28 Brazil

A learning curve

In this edition, in France, some teenagers are being encouraged to take a stand and call out sexism and harassment. Also how a rising number of French women are becoming farmers...

Read more

2018-02-22 Poland

Poland divided over abortion ban

In this edition, how a push for a total ban on abortion in Poland is polarising the country. Plus we talk to academic, Dr Mayssoun Sukarieh, on why female empowerment in the aid...

Read more

2018-02-16 MSF

Call the midwife: Saving the lives of women refugees

In this edition, we meet Alice Gautreau, a French midwife for Medecins sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders), who has co-written a book on her experiences in saving the lives...

Read more

2018-02-08 feminism

Iranian women risk arrest as they remove hijabs

In this edition, the women in Iran who are publicly discarding their mandatory hijabs despite the risk of arrest. We also talk to Iranian journalist and activist, Masih Alinejad,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility