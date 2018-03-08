International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Mind the Gap: French law to up pressure for equal pay

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French government plans to set age of consent at 15

Read more

FOCUS

Being a single woman in India

Read more

ENCORE!

Photographer Bettina Rheims: 'Nobody spoke about women in prison'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Using government policy to push for gender equality', says French minister

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

UNHCR chief of mission: 'Libya is not safe for refugees'

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Skiing in France: Beautiful slopes, delicious food… and expensive!

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

US economy: Why black Americans still find it harder to get jobs

Read more

IN THE PRESS

End of an era: Iconic British rock magazine NME publishes last print edition

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-03-08

'Using government policy to push for gender equality', says French minister

To mark International Women's Day, France's Minister for Gender Equality, Marlène Schiappa, sat down with FRANCE 24's Annette Young to take stock of women’s rights in France. Marlène Schiappa also discussed the legislation she is championing to punish sexual harassment in public places in France, as well as the need for new laws to tackle the country's gender pay gap.

>> On France24.com: Ending the gender pay gap in Europe

By Annette YOUNG

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-03-07 Africa

UNHCR chief of mission: 'Libya is not safe for refugees'

Roberto Mignone is the UN Refugee Agency's Chief of Mission in Libya, a country which has become the only major gateway to Europe for migrants fleeing Africa, but where they face...

Read more

2018-03-08 Sport

FIFA head: 'Football can be an instrument for bringing people together'

To mark International Women's Day, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura gave an interview to FRANCE 24 at the headquarters of world football's governing body in Zurich. She...

Read more

2018-03-01 Middle East

Religion and politics in the Middle East: Is Kuwait showing the way ahead?

Shaikha Binjasim is a Kuwaiti academic and human rights activist who teaches philosophy at the University of Kuwait. Two years ago, she was charged with blasphemy because of her...

Read more

2018-02-24 Asia-pacific

North Korea: Former US prisoner Kenneth Bae speaks out

US citizen Kenneth Bae spent two years in a North Korean labour camp. He had originally been sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility