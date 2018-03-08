'Using government policy to push for gender equality', says French minister

Latest update : 2018-03-08
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
COMMENT(S)
Archives
2018-03-07 Africa
UNHCR chief of mission: 'Libya is not safe for refugees'
Roberto Mignone is the UN Refugee Agency's Chief of Mission in Libya, a country which has become the only major gateway to Europe for migrants fleeing Africa, but where they face...
2018-03-08 Sport
FIFA head: 'Football can be an instrument for bringing people together'
To mark International Women's Day, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura gave an interview to FRANCE 24 at the headquarters of world football's governing body in Zurich. She...
2018-03-01 Middle East
Religion and politics in the Middle East: Is Kuwait showing the way ahead?
Shaikha Binjasim is a Kuwaiti academic and human rights activist who teaches philosophy at the University of Kuwait. Two years ago, she was charged with blasphemy because of her...
2018-02-24 Asia-pacific
North Korea: Former US prisoner Kenneth Bae speaks out
US citizen Kenneth Bae spent two years in a North Korean labour camp. He had originally been sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime...