Latest update : 2018-03-10
Colombia's FARC: From armed conflict to the ballot box
Colombians head to the polls for congressional elections on Sunday, when for the first time ever former FARC rebels - now a political party - are fielding candidates. But in a country still reeling from 50 years of armed conflict, it's a challenge for the newcomers to find a place in the political landscape. Meanwhile, the FARC's leader has pulled out of the presidential race in May, citing health reasons. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Laura Burloux, Gaëlle Essoo and Sanam Shantyaei.
Our guests
Olivier DABENE
Professor at Sciences Po Paris; Latin America specialist