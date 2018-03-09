International News 24/7

 

Colombia's FARC: From armed conflict to the ballot box

What's in a name? France's far right set for revamp

Kenya's president and opposition leader meet in show of unity

EU Commission VP: 'In trade wars, there are no winners'

Did a North Korean propaganda film predict the proposed US summit?

Kim and Trump agree to first ever meeting; Ex-Russian spy mystery in the UK; Italian election results

Greater Paris: The French capital gets a makeover

Energy Observer: An odyssey for the future

Plastic: Does France have a recycling problem?

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-03-10

Colombia's FARC: From armed conflict to the ballot box

Colombians head to the polls for congressional elections on Sunday, when for the first time ever former FARC rebels - now a political party - are fielding candidates. But in a country still reeling from 50 years of armed conflict, it's a challenge for the newcomers to find a place in the political landscape. Meanwhile, the FARC's leader has pulled out of the presidential race in May, citing health reasons. Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Laura Burloux, Gaëlle Essoo and Sanam Shantyaei.

By Pascale MARIANI , Juan OROZCO , Alex JENNINGS , Sebastien LONGHURST

Our guests

Olivier DABENE

Professor at Sciences Po Paris; Latin America specialist

Archives

2018-03-07 France

What's in a name? France's far right set for revamp

France's far-right National Front is gearing up for its party congress this weekend, with leader Marine Le Pen increasingly isolated. Facing judicial problems, family quarrels...

2018-03-08 Asia-pacific

Being a single woman in India

In India, marriage is such an important institution that being single is often a struggle for women. However, things are changing. India now has more single women than ever...

2018-03-06 Africa

Life after Ebola in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is gearing up to elect a new president in a general election on Wednesday. One of the main challenges for the country's next leader will be facing the consequences...

2018-03-05 Africa

'Hands off my sister': Senegal's fight against female genital mutilation

Female genital mutilation has been banned in Senegal since 1999, but the practice hasn't entirely disappeared. In the Kolda region, almost half the women were mutilated as a...

