EU Commission VP: 'In trade wars, there are no winners'

Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the European Commission, tells FRANCE 24 about Brussels' stance on a possible trade war with the US, after Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.

"In trade wars, there are no winners. Even though President Trump said that trade wars were good and easy to win, this is not the case. History has shown that every time you try to attack your trading partners, you lose", Jyrki Katainen told FRANCE 24's Catherine Nicholson.

After Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, a move that is expected to hurt European businesses and the wider economy, Brussels threatened to retaliate with tariffs on US products such as orange juice, motorbikes, jeans and peanut butter.

Jyrki Katainen also gives us the European Commission's take on other pressing issues, including moves to dump non-reusable plastics from our daily lives and clean up our oceans; and the latest steps towards merging at least some aspects of defence and the military in Europe.

A programme presented by Catherine Nicholson.

Produced by Roxane Runel.

By Catherine NICHOLSON