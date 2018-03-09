International News 24/7

 

EU Commission VP: 'In trade wars, there are no winners'

Did a North Korean propaganda film predict the proposed US summit?

Kim and Trump agree to first ever meeting; Ex-Russian spy mystery in the UK; Italian election results

Greater Paris: The French capital gets a makeover

Energy Observer: An odyssey for the future

Colombia's FARC: From armed conflict to the ballot box

Plastic: Does France have a recycling problem?

Exclusive report: Escaping North Korea

The 'Spoils' of war: Brian Van Reet revisits Iraq, 2003

Politicians, activists and researchers debate the issues facing the EU and a 'guest of the week' offers their insight in a long-format interview that gets to the heart of the matter. Saturday at 12.10 pm.

Latest update : 2018-03-09

EU Commission VP: 'In trade wars, there are no winners'

Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the European Commission, tells FRANCE 24 about Brussels' stance on a possible trade war with the US, after Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.

"In trade wars, there are no winners. Even though President Trump said that trade wars were good and easy to win, this is not the case. History has shown that every time you try to attack your trading partners, you lose", Jyrki Katainen told FRANCE 24's Catherine Nicholson.

After Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, a move that is expected to hurt European businesses and the wider economy, Brussels threatened to retaliate with tariffs on US products such as orange juice, motorbikes, jeans and peanut butter.

Jyrki Katainen also gives us the European Commission's take on other pressing issues, including moves to dump non-reusable plastics from our daily lives and clean up our oceans; and the latest steps towards merging at least some aspects of defence and the military in Europe.

A programme presented by Catherine Nicholson.

Produced by Roxane Runel.

By Catherine NICHOLSON

Archives

2018-02-24 environment

Top Green MEP Ska Keller on fighting pollution & suffering personal attacks

Ska Keller, the recently-elected Co-President of the Greens group in the European Parliament, tells us why social inequality and human rights are as much "green" policy areas as...

2018-02-24 Italy

Populism, violence and Euroscepticism in Italy's election campaign

Why was the political reaction to the shooting of African migrants in Italy earlier this month so muted? Why are populist parties doing so well in the polls? And has the...

2018-02-17 Cyprus

Greek Cypriot negotiator: 'We stand a chance' of reunifying Cyprus

Forty-four years on from the Turkish military invasion that left Cyprus split in two, and two weeks after the election that could relaunch peace talks, we meet the chief...

2018-02-17 NATO

Towards a European army? The future of defence for the EU

"Europeans must take greater responsibility for their security". Those are the words not of Donald Trump, but of the European Union’s heads of state and government themselves, in...

