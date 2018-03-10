Ireland win Six Nations title after France beat defending champion England

Ireland won their third Six Nations title under Joe Schmidt on Saturday when champions England lost 22-16 to France in Paris.

The Irish -- who can win only their third Five/Six Nations Grand Slam if they beat England next Saturday -- had earlier secured a bonus point win over Scotland in Dublin beating them 28-8.

The Irish are on 19 points and England and France on 10 going into the final round of matches.

(AFP)

