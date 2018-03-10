International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Colombia's FARC: From armed conflict to the ballot box

Read more

FOCUS

What's in a name? France's far right set for revamp

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's president and opposition leader meet in show of unity

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

EU Commission VP: 'In trade wars, there are no winners'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Did a North Korean propaganda film predict the proposed US summit?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Kim and Trump agree to first ever meeting; Ex-Russian spy mystery in the UK; Italian election results

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Greater Paris: The French capital gets a makeover

Read more

#TECH 24

Energy Observer: An odyssey for the future

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Plastic: Does France have a recycling problem?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Ireland win Six Nations title after France beat defending champion England

© Paul Faith, AFP | Ireland players celebrate during a Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, on March 10, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-10

Ireland won their third Six Nations title under Joe Schmidt on Saturday when champions England lost 22-16 to France in Paris.

The Irish -- who can win only their third Five/Six Nations Grand Slam if they beat England next Saturday -- had earlier secured a bonus point win over Scotland in Dublin beating them 28-8.

The Irish are on 19 points and England and France on 10 going into the final round of matches.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-10

  • RUGBY

    French rugby coach excludes players over night of drinking

    Read more

  • SIX NATIONS

    Scottish police question French rugby players over suspected brawl

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Six Nations: Scotland fight back to beat France 32-26

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility