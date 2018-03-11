International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Colombia's FARC: From armed conflict to the ballot box

Read more

FOCUS

What's in a name? France's far right set for revamp

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's president and opposition leader meet in show of unity

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

EU Commission VP: 'In trade wars, there are no winners'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Did a North Korean propaganda film predict the proposed US summit?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Kim and Trump agree to first ever meeting; Ex-Russian spy mystery in the UK; Italian election results

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Greater Paris: The French capital gets a makeover

Read more

#TECH 24

Energy Observer: An odyssey for the future

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Plastic: Does France have a recycling problem?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

China's parliament abolishes presidential term limits

© Wang Zhao, AFP | Chinese President Xi Jinping votes during a session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11. China's rubber-stamp parliament voted to abolish term limits.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-11

China's rubber-stamp lawmakers on Sunday passed a historic constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits that will enable President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely.

The National People's Congress' nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates endorsed the constitutional amendment Sunday, voting 2,958 in favor with two opposed, three abstaining and one vote invalidated.

The amendment upends a system enacted by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong's chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.

The slide toward one-man rule under Xi has fueled concern that Beijing is eroding efforts to guard against the excesses of autocratic leadership and make economic regulation more stable and predictable.

In a sign of the issue's sensitivity, the government censors are aggressively scrubbing social media of expressions ranging from "I disagree" to "Xi Zedong."

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-11

  • THE DEBATE

    The new Mao? China to lift term limits for President Xi Jinping

    Read more

  • CHINA

    China proposes lifting term limit for Communist Party leaders

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility