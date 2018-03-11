International News 24/7

 

France

France's far-right leader Le Pen proposes National Front changes name to ‘National Rally’

© Philippe Huguen, AFP | French far-right party Front National president Marine Le Pen speaks during a party congress in Lille, northern France, on March 11, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-11

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed her National Front party be renamed the “National Rally” on Sunday, in a bid to shed a brand associated by many voters with racism and anti-Semitism and facilitate alliances with other parties.

“Our goal is clear: power,” Le Pen told party cardholders gathered in the northern city of Lille for a “refoundation” congress.

“We were originally a protest party,” she said. “There should be no doubt now that we can be a ruling party.”

The idea of changing the party’s name was only approved by a narrow majority of National Front members, with 52 percent backing it on Saturday, according to figures provided by the party. They will get to vote again on the new name by post.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the 89-year old far-right veteran who founded the party in 1972, called the name change political “suicide” in an interview with Reuters last month.  

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-03-11

