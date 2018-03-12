International News 24/7

 

Putin says UK must clarify spy poisoning before talking with Moscow

© Maxim Shemetov, AFP | Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at Moscow's Manezh exhibition centre on March 01, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-12

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said London must clarify its position on the poisoning of a former double agent in the UK before any discussion with Moscow, agencies said.

"Sort things out from your side and then we will discuss this with you," the Russian president said in response to a question from a BBC journalist, Interfax news agency reported.

Senior British politicians have pointed the finger at Russia for trying to kill Sergei Skripal, who sold secrets to Britain and later moved there in a 2010 spy swap, prompting repeated denials from Moscow.

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to address the House of Commons later Monday, after receiving an update on the investigation into the attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia this month.

"If we get to a position when we are able to attribute this attack then we will do so and the government will deliver an appropriate response," May's spokesman said.

Tom Tugendhat, a lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, told BBC radio: "Frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin."

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on Monday once again denied any involvement.

"The Russian citizen you mention... worked on one of Britain's special services, the incident took place on British territory, and it is in no way an issue for Russia, let alone for Russian leadership," he said.

(AFP)

